Registration for Louisiana Fortify Homes Program lottery opens in September; only 300 grants to be awarded

BATON ROUGE — Registration for the next round of Louisiana Fortify Homes Program grants opens in just under three weeks.

Registration for the lottery for the 300 grants and 200 spots on a waitlist, which will fund the fortification of homes along Louisiana's coast, will open on Sept. 18 at 8 a.m. and close on Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Previous grant rounds operated on a first-come, first-served basis, registration for this and future rounds will be conducted using a lottery system, the Louisiana Department of Insurance said.

The program provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to upgrade their roofs to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s FORTIFIED Roof Standard, which includes strengthening the home against severe storms, high winds and wind-driven rain.

Homeowners who attempted to apply during a previous round of grants but were not selected will need to register for this round, the department added.

Residents in the following parishes qualify to enter the lottery:

- Ascension

- Assumption

- Calcasieu

- Cameron

- Iberia

- Jefferson

- Lafourche

- Livingston

- Orleans

- Plaquemines

- St. Bernard

- St. Charles

- St. James

- St. John the Baptist

- St. Martin

- St. Mary

- St. Tammany

- Tangipahoa

- Terrebonne

- Vermilion

Homeowners are required to create a profile in the LFHP system before registering for the lottery and may do so by visiting the program's website and clicking the login button. Homeowners who previously created a profile may continue to use it.

To find out if your home qualifies, click here.