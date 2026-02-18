Latest Weather Blog
Reconstruction begins on Nottoway Plantation after fire
WHITE CASTLE - The first phase of reconstruction of the Nottoway Plantation house began on Monday, February 16.
Nottoway Plantation, built in in 1859, was one of the largest remaining antebellum mansions in the South. The historic and controversial house was deemed a total loss after a massive fire in May 2025. Nottoway owner, Dan Dyess, told WBRZ that the final report is not complete, but the cause of the fire was electrical.
"It was just awful. It was like the worst day of our life," said Dyess.
Now, he's rebuilding. It will be done in phases, starting with clean up and demolition. Then, ending with an exact replica of the house.
"Extensive research was done to make sure it is restored to its exact design and condition," said Dyess.
Dyess plans to include an additional memorial, honoring the enslaved people who once worked there.
"We know and recognize that slavery was a bad part of American history. We are going to recognize the people, the slaves. We're going to have some kind of memorial, and we're going to have some sort of unification center," said Dyess.
Trending News
Even with that planned memorial, not everyone in White Castle agrees that the house should be rebuilt.
Danielle Hebert is a mother who lives in White Castle. She said it's a slap in the face that the house is being rebuilt.
"I'm glad that it burned down. It was a place that held a lot of harsh memories," said Hebert.
Hebert said when Nottoway reopens the house, she wants the entire property to serve as a museum showing the dark history of those enslaved people.
"You need to tell the right history. You don't try to draw them in with buying gifts out of a gift shop or having a spa. That's not what that plantation was," said Hebert.
Parts of Nottoway are still open. Dyess said the house will be rebuilt in two to three years.
There is no estimated costed at this time.
