Ready to roll! WBRZ previews parades happening in the capital area this weekend
BATON ROUGE - 2une In talked with several local krewes Friday to preview their upcoming parades in and around the capital area!
Pick your favorite or watch them all—all four are ready to let the good times roll this Carnival Season.
Krewe of Artemis
When: Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: River Road in Downtown Baton Rouge
Come out to the annual parade and welcome over 100 units, including 17 New Orleans' style floats and 10 local marching bands. Celebrate the season with the ladies only krewe in downtown Baton Rouge. For parade routes and other information visit website www.kreweofartemis.net.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: River Road and Government Street in Downtown Baton Rouge
Celebrating 45 years of parading in Baton Rouge! Come out and see the oldest Mardi Gras Krewe that is family oriented and fun for all ages. For additional information visit https://krewemystique.com.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: St. Philip Street in Baton Rouge
The Krewe of Orion's 24th annual Mardi Gras parade in downtown Baton Rouge will once again take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 6:30 PM.
Parade goers will be treated to a line of exciting, colorfully-lighted, and tractor-pulled floats. On the floats, masked and costumed riders will throw plenty of themed parade medallions, Krewe of Orion signature footballs, cups, plush items, Orion doubloons, lighted throws, and beads. Marching bands, dance groups, and marching units (all of 20 members or more) will be among the great sights and sounds at this wonderful family-oriented parade.
The parade ends as it runs into the Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall where our Masquerade is held.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.
Where: Gonzales
Parade Route Begins on Irma Boulevard and ends at the corner of Highway 44 and Highway 30.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m.
Where: Denham Springs
It starts at the Denham Springs High School progresses south on Range Avenue to Florida Boulevard and ends on Veterans Boulevard (formerly High Point.)
Mid City Gras
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: North Boulevard, between the overpass and BRCC
Mid City Gras Inc. has created this parade to be a celebration for everyone from 2 years old to 92 years old, highlighting the essence of Mid City and showcasing the diversity of our community with a spirit of inclusiveness that positively contributes to the progression of our city.
