94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ready to dig in? More than 40 restaurants participating in Dig Baton Rouge Restaurant Week

2 hours 9 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, July 24 2023 Jul 24, 2023 July 24, 2023 11:37 AM July 24, 2023 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: Taylor Rubach

BATON ROUGE - If you're ready to get your grub on, this is the week to do it with dozens of restaurants participating in Dig Baton Rouge Restaurant Week.

It's bigger than before with more than 40 restaurants offering their specials on a set menu. Each restaurant offers a three course meal, with prices ranging from $25 to $60. 

There's also a special hashtag to use when you go out to the participating restaurants. When you use the #EatBr, a $2 donation will be made to The Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, and the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society. 

"This is through the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation's Crisis Grant Program along with the Restaurant Association and their education to help continue to develop great culinarians, like the ones you see here at Restaurant 1796," said Stephen Hightower with City Group Hospitality.

Trending News

To check out which restaurants are participating, you can visit eatbr.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days