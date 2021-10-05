Raxx Bar and Grill can keep its state liquor license despite being the scene of deadly shooting last month

BATON ROUGE- Raxx Bar and Grill will keep its state liquor license despite being the scene of a deadly shooting last month.

But, the ultimate decision on whether or not the business will be able to serve alcohol will be in the hands of local authorities.

State regulators are waiting to see what happens when the West Baton Rouge Parish council determines the business' fate.

The bar's license is suspended until the council makes the ultimate decision on whether or not the alcohol permit should be revoked.

"What actually happened obviously by no means on part of Raxx or anybody working there. We're extremely sorry to the Allen family for what did occur," the business' attorney, Cy D'Aquila said.

The state's decision comes about two weeks after the bar was turned into a crime scene.

Beloved baseball coach, Trey Allen, was shot and killed outside as he tried to break up a fight.

Investigators later found 17-year old Ronald Campbell responsible.

"I'd like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family of the victim, but also let the citizens of the state and this community know that this agency stands in the gap ready to protect public safety at all costs," ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier said.

The business is charged with disturbing the peace, improper conduct, and allowing minors on the premises but left the hearing with a promise to do better.

"We're sorry that this happened, and we know that going forward, Raxx is going to make some changes to make sure nothing like this ever happens again," D'Aquila said.