Rapper Young Dolph shot and killed at Memphis bakery

Source: ABC 24
By: Logan Cullop
MEMPHIS - Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside of a bakery.

ABC 24 said Young Dolph was shot along Airways Boulevard outside of Makeda's Cookies. Law enforcement has not released a motive in the shooting.

Makeda's Cookies posted a video on their Instagram page less than a week ago of Young Dolph in the parking lot of the bakery.

Adolph Thornton Jr., aka Young Dolph, was a Memphis native who released his first studio album, King of Memphis, in 2016.

