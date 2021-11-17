69°
Rapper Young Dolph shot and killed at Memphis bakery
MEMPHIS - Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside of a bakery.
ABC 24 said Young Dolph was shot along Airways Boulevard outside of Makeda's Cookies. Law enforcement has not released a motive in the shooting.
Makeda's Cookies posted a video on their Instagram page less than a week ago of Young Dolph in the parking lot of the bakery.
Adolph Thornton Jr., aka Young Dolph, was a Memphis native who released his first studio album, King of Memphis, in 2016.