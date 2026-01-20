Latest Weather Blog
Rapper NBA YoungBoy says there is only one Baton Rouge venue where he would perform
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy would only perform in Baton Rouge if he could do it at one venue in particular, he said in an interview with Complex published Tuesday.
On the heels of his Make America Slime Again tour that included two sell-out shows in New Orleans, Complex's Jordan Rose asked YoungBoy if he would ever do a show in his hometown of Baton Rouge.
"Only if I could perform in LSU stadium," YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, replied. "That's the only way."
YoungBoy recently dropped his latest album, Slime Cry, which could mean another potential tour.
LSU has shown that it plans to have more concerts at its football stadium. In late November last year, LSU announced a new concert series coming to Tiger Stadium called 'Death Valley Live.' Country music artist Zach Bryan will headline the series' first performance on March 28. Future performers have yet to be announced.
