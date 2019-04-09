81°
Rapper Boosie arrested in Georgia on drug and firearm charges

4 hours 40 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 April 08, 2019 10:40 PM April 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

NEWNAN, GA - Rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested Monday afternoon on drug and firearm charges.

The Baton Rouge native, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was taken into custody following a traffic stop. Officials say Boosie was in a white Dodge Charger with Antonio Allen, a former Jets player. The vehicle was allegedly swerving in and out of traffic, and nearly sideswiped another car. 

The deputy that conducted the traffic stop says a loaded gun was found in the car, along with marijuana.

Hatch and Allen were each booked into the Coweta County Jail.

No bond has been set yet.

