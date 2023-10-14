63°
Randy Delatte projected to win Livingston Parish president's race

Saturday, October 14 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

Livingston Parish Councilman Randy Delatte is projected to be named the parish's next president.

Delatte beat out challenger and fellow Councilman Jeff Ard, brother to Sheriff Jason Ard. 

This is a developing story. 

