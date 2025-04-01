Raising Canes' founder Todd Graves ranked among 300 richest people in the world by Forbes

BATON ROUGE — Raising Cane's founder and Baton Rouge native Todd Graves cracked Forbes' newest list of the richest people in the world.

Graves ranked No. 293 on the list with a net worth of $9.5 billion.

This is Graves' second year on the list, with his net worth up by about $400 million. Still, he fell several spots from last year's list.

More than 3,000 billionaires from around the world made the list, with Elon Musk — worth more than $300 billion — topping the list. Another Louisiana billionaire — owner of the New Orleans Saints Gayle Benson — is also on the list at No. 464.