94°
Raising Cane's opens doors to Times Square location
NEW YORK CITY - A staple of Baton Rouge is taking a Broadway bow.
Raising Cane's -- the locally launched chicken finger chain -- opened a store in the heart of Times Square on Tuesday.
The new New York City location includes nods to the Big Apple in its design, but still features the traditional menu of chicken, fries and cole slaw.
The company plans to open more than two dozen restaurants in New York City over the next three years.
The Times Square location is an 8,000 square foot store that will employ more than 160 people.
