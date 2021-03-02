Rainy Tuesday, Much drier for Wednesday

Grab the rain gear!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Showers and storms are already widespread over the area. The heaviest rain will be in the morning hours and will slowly taper off into the afternoon (from west to east). Thick clouds and a strong southerly wind will keep temperatures near 50 degrees this afternoon. By sunset, the rain will be mostly clear. Rain totals for today are expected to be between 0.5-2 inches. Clouds will continue to clear overnight and temperatures will be in the low 40s. Areas further north will likely hit the upper 30s.

Up Next: After starting chilly, Wednesday will bring clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Mostly clear and dry conditions will continue through Thursday too with temperatures in the upper 60s. On Friday a few showers will be possible in the afternoon, but otherwise, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Some of that rain will linger into the overnight hours and the early hours of Saturday. Neither Friday nor Saturday will be a total washout. Sunday is looking mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

