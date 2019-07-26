Rain Chances Increase Through Weekend

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Another gorgeous day ahead, as skies will stay mostly sunny through the day. A weak sea breeze front will try to push onshore, but will have a tough time as it approaches the I-10 corridor. Spotty showers should stay confined to the coast, but a spritz could break into the Gonzales area through the late afternoon. Temperatures will be warming into the 90s around lunch time, with highs topping out near 91°. Winds will stay out of the east between 5 and 10 mph, and calming later this evening. Conditions will stay mostly clear tonight, with overnight lows near 70°.

Up Next: Rain chances slowly increase through the weekend, but mainly through the afternoon and evening hours. Showers increase from Sunday to Tuesday before becoming more isolated through the midweek.

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is not forecasting cyclone development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

A fairly calm weather pattern has set up across the majority of the nation, with clusters of high pressures across the Appalachians and near the 4-corners region. A stationary front is poised offshore associated with a weak low pressure that was unable to gather enough strength to attain tropical characteristics. This stationary front will allow for a sea breeze front to try to push onshore today. It will be far too weak to break through the I-10 corridor, but will gain strength as we proceed through the weekend. Showers will become more scattered by Sunday, but will still be confined to the afternoon and early evening hours. This summer-time pattern will stay the course through the beginning part of the workweek, before becoming more spotty to isolated during the midweek. Temperatures will stay relatively consistent in the upper 80s to low 90s. Highs should stay below average through the next 7 days.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.