Rain and falling temperatures

The weather will be unsettled through midweek as temperatures begin to fall.

Today and Tonight: Periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms can be expected today. With a cold front settling into the region, overcast skies will make a warmup beyond the low 60s very difficult. In fact, winds shifting from south to north may instigate falling temperatures with many locations achieving the daily high during the morning hours. Showers will continue overnight as winds turn northwesterly. Thus, lows will fall into the low 40s.

Up Next: Some shower activity is pegged to hang on into Early Wednesday. Right now, some breaks in the clouds are anticipated, but with cooler air coming into place highs will stay in the low 50s. Expect continued clearing into Thursday with a chilly beginning near freezing. The afternoon hours will be sunny and cool with a high in the mid 50s. More sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the board for Friday.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: A cold front is moving southeastward towards the Gulf Coast. Its southwest to northeast orientation parallels a positively tilted trough in the upper levels making forward progress rather sluggish. As a result, moisture advection due to the upper flow will interact with the uplift generated by the front to provide a stratiform rain situation through Tuesday. Forecast models are in agreement with the presence of elevated convection but the stable surface layer is deep enough that the area shouldn’t notice any more than a few rumbles of thunder. The trough will progress slowly eastward by midweek, dragging the cold front away with it. Forecast models are trending later with this progression however, warranting a mention of rain through at least Early Wednesday. Additionally, the lagging trough may keep some stubborn cloud cover in the region on Wednesday—especially closer to the coast where more moisture is available. Behind that front, a strong surface high pressure in the Mountain West will exert northerly wind flow over the region Wednesday Night through Friday Morning bringing back below average temperatures. With the high traversing a Denver to Miami line through Saturday though, ample sunshine is forecast Thursday and Friday with return flow in the offing by Saturday and well above normal temperatures for next weekend.

--Josh

Stay connected with me… share your thoughts!