Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection

BATON ROUGE - A car burst into flames at a busy intersection during a downpour in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon.

The fire was caught on video around 4:30 p.m. on Siegen Lane near Airline Highway. Emergency responders diverted traffic at the scene as firefighters worked to get the flames under control

Authorities said no one was hurt in the fire.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to catch fire in the first place.