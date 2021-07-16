Radar keeping busy this weekend

Rain will be in the forecast each day this weekend. The top line though is that neither day will be a total washout.

Next 24 Hours: Nighttime will bring an end to the showers and thunderstorms. After midnight, expect gradual clearing in skies followed by low temperatures leveling off in the mid 70s. The weekend will begin with mostly cloudy skies. Some peeks of sunshine will guide temperatures into the upper 80s before showers and thunderstorms develop by afternoon. As has been the case for the last few weeks, have an indoor escape route for lightning, but delays should not last much more than an hour or so.

Up Next: Sunday may offer just a bit more dry time although showers and thunderstorms will certainly stay in the forecast. As if we needed more rain, a weak cold front will move into the region and stall through the first half of next week. With the front acting as an added trigger to daytime warming and the marine breeze, daily coverage will be robust—especially Tuesday. These warm season boomers are always capable of frequent lightning, gusty wind, and brief bouts of heavy rain. Some street and poor drainage flooding will be possible. Through the extended period, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s, slightly below average due to increased clouds and showers. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical development is expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: An upper level trough will stall north of the area this weekend leaving plenty of instability for the unending pattern of scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Atmospheric moisture will stay well above average allowing any thunderstorms to produce brief, torrential rain. The repetition of this pattern and a peak at high resolution models suggest that showers and thunderstorms will be begin around late morning once temperatures reach the upper 80s and then follow the sea breeze inland through late afternoon. Nights will be primarily dry. Monday through Wednesday, a weak cold front will stall somewhere between the I-10 and I-20 corridors. With this boundary in close proximity to the region, it will provide a focus for even more showers and thunderstorms to develop from the late morning to late afternoon hours. A threat for locally high rainfall rates will exist and so we will need to be aware that street and poor drainage flooding issues could occur. Given the increased rain coverage next week, temperatures should be slightly cooler than average in the mid to upper 80s.

