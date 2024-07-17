Races for EBR mayor, Congress, metro council take shape as qualifying period opens

BATON ROUGE — The race for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish began to take shape for real Wednesday when incumbent Sharon Weston Broome and former Biden Administration official Ted James filed paperwork to enter the contest.

Qualifying for local, state and federal offices opened Wednesday across Louisiana, and closes Friday. Aside from the presidential election, the Baton Rouge mayor's race plus two U.S. House races top the ballot locally.

incumbent U.S. Rep. Troy Carter Sr., a Democrat from New Orleans, filed for re-election from Louisiana's 2nd District, which extends into areas just south of Baton Rouge. He drew two challengers Wednesday: Republicans Devin Graham of Gonzales and Shondrell Perrilloux of St. Rose.

State Sen. Cleo Fields, a Democrat from Baton Rouge, filed paperwork to run in a newly drawn 6th Congressional District. The U.S. Supreme Court directed the state to use the map despite its being considered an unconstitutional gerrymander. Louisiana is under ordered to draw a new map for 2026. Also qualifying Wednesday were Democrat Quentin Anderson of Baton Rouge and Republican Elbert Guillory of Opelousas.

Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., saw her 5th District expand into the Baton Rouge area when lawmakers drew a new map in January. She is expected to file for re-election Thursday. No one filed for the position Wednesday.

Broome, seeking her third term, and James, who recently left a position with the U.S. Small Business Administration, are former state lawmakers. Both filed their entry papers at the Clerk of Court's office. The Secretary of State's office handles registration for federal and state offices.

Here are the qualifiers so far in the region's other top races:

Supreme Court Associate Justice, 2nd District: Leslie Chambers of Baton Rouge (D), John Michael Guidry of Baton Rouge (D), Marcus Hunter of Monroe (D).

Public Service Commission, 2nd District: Julie Quinn of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 1st District: Brandon Noel of Zachary (R), Gary Price of Greenwell Springs (R) and Eric Smith of Zachary (R).

Metro Council, 2nd District: Dina Johnson of Baton Rouge (D) and Anthony Kenney of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 3rd District: Rowdy Gaudet of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 4th District: Aaron Moak of Greenwell Springs (R).

Metro Council, 5th District: Redell Norman of Baton Rouge (D) and Marcus Randall of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 6th District: Clive Dunn Jr. of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 7th District: Alfred Bell of Baton Rouge (D) and Lamont Cole of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 8th District: Denise Amoroso of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 9th District: Dwight Hudson of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 10th District: Carolyn Coleman of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 11th District: Laura White "Laurie" Adams of Baton Rouge (R), Pennie May Landry of Baton Rouge (No Party).

Metro Council, 12th District: Jennifer "Jen" Racca of Baton Rouge (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Elec. Sec. 1, Division C: Tess Percy Stromberg of Gonzales (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. C: Kelly Balfour of Baton Rouge (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division A: Blair Downing Edwards of Hammond (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division C: Allison Hopkins Penzato of Madisonville (R).

District Judge 21st Judicial District Court, Division L: Taylor Anthony of Ponchatoula (R), Matthew Belser of Denham Springs (R).

District Judge 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C: John Smith of St. Amant (R)

District Judge 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F: Toni Falterman Menard of Labadieville (R).

City Judge City Court, Division C, City of Baton Rouge: Niles Haymer of Baton Rouge (D), Brittany Bryant Jorden of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 1B, City of Baton Rouge: Kelli Terrell Temple of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 1D, City of Baton Rouge: Yvette Alexander of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge: Carson Marcantel of Baton Rouge (R).

City Judge City Court, ES 2E, City of Baton Rouge: Judy Moore Vendetto (R).

City Constable City Court, City of Baton Rouge: C. Denise Marcelle of Baton Rouge (D), Terrica Williams of Baton Rouge (D).