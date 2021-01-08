Quiet weekend until cold rain and possible mix late Sunday night

Cold and quiet weather is expected this weekend. The new week will begin with a cold rain and possibly some isolated mixing with snowflakes or sleet pellets. However, no impacts are expected as of this writing.

The Next 24 Hours: The weekend will begin on a clear and cold note with Saturday morning temperatures checking in around freezing. Winds will continue to slacken on an afternoon that will feature sunshine as temperatures struggle to leave the low 50s.

After That: Yet another freeze is then possible on Sunday morning. The part of the forecast everybody wants to know about is Sunday and Monday. Actually, partly sunny skies and cool temperatures should prevail for most of Sunday. By nighttime, a fast moving disturbance will spread clouds and showers into the region. Between 2am and 8am Monday, the atmosphere may become just cold enough north of I-12 that some snowflakes and sleet pellets could mix with raindrops. However, the ground will remain above freezing so slick surfaces and accumulation are unlikely. Additionally, overall precipitation amounts will be light. As temperatures warm back through the 30s into the low 40s, clouds and some light rain showers may linger on a chilly, gloomy Monday. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Conditions will begin to calm down and clear out going into the weekend. A surface high pressure will build over the area along with a strong upper level low, which will allow colder temperatures and drier conditions to hold. Moving into Sunday, a fast moving, but vigorous upper level disturbance will approach from the west. Initially, high clouds will overspread the region from west to east. Through Sunday evening, clouds will lower and thicken as the atmosphere saturates. This disturbance will spawn a surface low pressure system over south Texas which will advance east-northeast across central Louisiana on Sunday night. Precipitation will begin as rain showers but forecast models indicate that the atmosphere may cool just enough north of I-12 for rain to mix with snow and sleet between 2am and 8am Monday morning. Surface temperatures will barely make it down to freezing in the Baton Rouge area, therefore any accumulations or impacts are not expected. It is possible that for a brief time counties in southwest Mississippi reach freezing leading to an isolated slick spot in rural, elevated areas. Thermometers will quickly recover to the upper 30s with solar insolation on Monday morning, so there is really minimal time for any significant issues to occur. Beyond that, drier air will start to move in and wintry precipitation will end. Temperatures are expected to rise back into the upper 40s thus transitioning any lingering precipitation back to rain through late Monday morning. Dry air will further advance across the region with calm, clear, chilly conditions through at least next Thursday.

