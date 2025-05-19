Quick spin through car wash, two drivers report large scratch

BATON ROUGE - After visiting a car wash in the capital area, one man says the business did more than clean the vehicle. Dean Brignac says they damaged his wife's van.

Brignac's wife brought her 2024 Sienna to the Whitewash Express Car Wash on Highland Road on March 21. After the wash, she was cleaning the inside and noticed a long scratch on the passenger side doors. Brignac says his wife immediately went to the front office to notify staff.

"There was another customer already in the office, complaining about a scratch on his vehicle in the same spot," Brignac said.

His wife took a video of the interaction with the car wash staff. In the video, the staff member suggests a sharp object could be tangled in one of the brushes, causing the scratch. However, a week later, the explanation changed and the car wash denied liability.

"A few days later, they called her to let her know they had it on camera that the scratch was already there," Brignac said.

The other driver tells 2 On Your Side he was told the same thing by Whitewater. They said the scratch was on his vehicle before he entered the car wash. When both drivers asked to review the video, they were denied access.

"Two vehicles just so happen to have the same scratch," Brignac said.

His wife, along with the other driver, cancelled their unlimited wash memberships.

"Take care of your responsibility, don't lie to people, respond, I've emailed the claims manager with no response," he said.

Whitewater Express Car Wash has been contacted for a comment regarding this incident and has not responded. The company didn't respond when 2 On Your Side reported another incident at its Cortana location in January.