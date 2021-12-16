79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

QB Myles Brennan says he's staying at LSU

1 hour 1 minute 40 seconds ago Thursday, December 16 2021 Dec 16, 2021 December 16, 2021 11:15 AM December 16, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Quarterback Myles Brennan, who was sidelined with an injury this past season, says he plans to stick with LSU. 

Brennan made the announcement on Thursday via tweet. The LSU quarterback shared a clip of the famous "I'm not leaving" scene from 'The Wolf of Wall Street' with the caption "There’s no place like home. Let’s ride tiger nation!"

If you're not familiar with the scene, beware it contains explicit language.

The announcement comes just over a week after Max Johnson, who filled at QB during Brennan's absence, announced he plans to transfer to another school. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days