QB Jameis Winston out for the season after suffering injury during Saints' win over Buccaneers

November 01, 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NFL.com

NEW ORLEANS - Starting quarterback will miss the rest of the 2021 season after suffering a major leg injury during the Saints upset win over the Buccaneers. 

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Winston suffered a torn ACL along with damage to his MCL. 

Trevor Siemian, who took over in the first half of the game Sunday night, is likely to start next week with QB Taysom Hill still questionable to return due to a concussion.

