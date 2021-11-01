QB Jameis Winston out for the season after suffering injury during Saints' win over Buccaneers

Photo: NFL.com

NEW ORLEANS - Starting quarterback will miss the rest of the 2021 season after suffering a major leg injury during the Saints upset win over the Buccaneers.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Winston suffered a torn ACL along with damage to his MCL.

#Saints QB Jameis Winston does, in fact, have a torn ACL, source said after the MRI. He is out for the season. There is also damage to the MCL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Trevor Siemian, who took over in the first half of the game Sunday night, is likely to start next week with QB Taysom Hill still questionable to return due to a concussion.