Prosecution rests in Ryan Sharpe trial, deliberation could begin as early as Friday evening

CLINTON - Attorneys for accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe can start presenting their case Friday morning.

Sharpe is accused of killing three men and shooting a fourth in 2017. Wednesday afternoon, the wife of Brad Defranceschi took the witness stand. Jayleen Defranceschi testified about hearing three gunshots and watching her husband die in her arms. Prosecutors also played her call for help to first responders.

"It's very emotional, especially when they played the 911 call today, as he lay there dying," Westly Smith, a family friend said.

Sharpe's attorney claims he is not guilty by reason of insanity. Sharpe told investigators he was trying to fill government-issued hunting tags when he shot the men. Mental health professionals also testified that Sharpe showed no signs of insanity.

"If he was truly insane, then he needs treatment, then he needs to go to jail for life. That 's my personal opinion," family friend Gayden Smith said.

Prosecutors rested their case Thursday afternoon. The defense has an opportunity to present a case Friday, but is not required to call witnesses or offer evidence.

The case could potentially go to the jury as early as Friday. If convicted of first-degree murder in Brad Defranceschi's death, he will be sentenced to life in prison.

He has not been tried in the two other killings or in the attempted murder, but a trial in East Baton Rouge Parish on second-degree murder is scheduled for June. In that case, Sharpe is accused of killing Carroll Breeden Sr. in much the same way Defranceschi died.