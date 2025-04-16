Latest Weather Blog
Proposed resolution would petition SEC to only allow night games in Tiger Stadium during September
BATON ROUGE — A new motion presented during this year's legislative session would, if passed, ask the SEC to only schedule LSU games in September after 6 p.m. following last year's day games in scorching temperatures.
The non-binding house concurrent resolution, HCR 13 authored by Rep. John Illg Jr. (R-Harahan), says that the heat index during September days is typically over 100 degrees.
"Due to the often extreme heat of September in this state and in the interest of protecting the health and safety of players, coaches, staff, and fans, it is appropriate that the Southeastern Conference take measures necessary to schedule September football games in the evening," the resolution says.
The resolution seeks to petition the SEC to prevent 2:30 p.m. kick-offs in Tiger Stadium like the one that happened on Sept. 21, 2024, against UCLA. WBRZ reported that EMS responded to multiple heat exhaustion calls during the game. Fans, both native and visiting, also told WBRZ that day games in September are "brutally hot outside."
