Latest Weather Blog
Prince Philip marks 98th birthday in private
LONDON (AP) - Senior royals are congratulating Prince Philip as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II celebrates his 98th birthday in private.
In a tweet Monday, the royal family wished Philip "a very happy" birthday.
Wishing a very Happy 98th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/4555cJPCxk— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2019
The British Army plans to fire gun salutes in Philip's honor. The Army tweeted that it is "determined to make it a good one."
Some of Philip's children and grandchildren also posted tributes. Philip has officially retired from public life although he is still occasionally seen with the queen at official events. He skipped President Donald Trump's visit.
He still drives a horse-drawn carriage on private grounds from time to time but has stopped driving cars since a serious car accident in January. He gave up his driver's license at the time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field