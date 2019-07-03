Latest Weather Blog
Prime time: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.
Shoppers will have plenty of sales to choose from as other retailers offer promotions to try to take a share of the spending. Prime Day starts Monday afternoon. Amazon is hoping its deals, available only to Prime members, are a hit with customers as it's raising the price of the program.
Amazon has said it has more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide. Four new countries will be part of Prime Day this year: Australia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Singapore.
Prime Day, created by Amazon in 2015 for its 20th anniversary, has inspired other companies like Wayfair to invent their own shopping holidays.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nearly 100 animals found in Livingston Parish hoard; Owner cited
-
Mayor Broome holds community meeting about violence
-
Crews inspecting problem spots in Baton Rouge after June's flash flooding
-
Suspect in I-10 shooting shot, arrested by police in Mississippi
-
Dozens of animals rescued from Livingston Parish property; owner cited for cruelty