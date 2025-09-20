88°
Pretty Princess Picnic and Superhero Squad Showdown held Saturday at Jefferson Baptist Church

By: Joshua Lennix

BATON ROUGE - Superheroes and Princesses intermingled this Saturday at the Pretty Princess Picnic and Superhero Showdown event at the Jefferson Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. 

The event was organized by the Magnolia Rose Foundation, founded by Miranda Georgetown Riley, whose main goal is "normalizing autism in children one play date at a time."

Children and their families got a chance to meet some of their favorite princesses and superheroes to take photos and participate in inclusive play experiences. 

Organizers said the main goal of the event was to normalize autism, sensory-friendly pacing, quiet spaces for children, and volunteers on site to help support the families in their big day of play were also offered.

