Latest Weather Blog
President Barack Obama takes victory lap on economy
Trending News
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama is using new jobs numbers to take a victory lap on the economy.
Obama says the U.S. has "the strongest, most durable economy in the world." He pointed to wage and income growth, job growth, lower oil prices and increasing health insurance as evidence of that claim.
The president says those recent numbers are inconvenient for Republicans who are talking down the economy. He accused Republican presidential candidates of being on a "doom and despair tour" in New Hampshire.
Obama spoke to reporters hours after the Labor Department announced that U.S. employers added 151,000 jobs in January. The gains were enough for the unemployment rate to fall to 4.9 percent from 5 percent. That's the lowest level of Obama's presidency.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge organization does their part to help a country in need
-
'Construction is imminent' in portion of EBR flood reduction project
-
BRPD hosts anti-crime walk in an effort to reduce rising violence
-
Private ditch that provided drainage filled in, neighbor now worried over flooding...
-
LSU women's hoops needs a team effort to win
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops needs a team effort to win
-
Tiger baseball coach Jay Johnson talks season prep
-
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators...
-
Southern women keep rolling, down Valley 67-58
-
Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state