Preparing for a long drive this weekend won't take too long, could save you time on the road

BATON ROUGE - As an arctic blast is moving across the US this holiday season, there is no over-preparing for a long drive. According to AAA, more than 100 million people will be on the road.

No matter where you are heading, AAA says to check over your car, including the tread on your tires using a quarter.

"Just take a few minutes to check out your car. If you're not comfortable doing it yourself, take it to a mechanic. Usually for a fee they'll check your fluids, belt, all those kind of things," Don Redman with AAA said.

Drivers staying in the south, but driving across the state could see heavy winds while driving.

"Slow down. If there is a call for a blizzard, don't drive at all," Redman said.

If you plan to drive up north to an area with a chance of snow or ice, changing your plans may be the best idea.

"We're not conditioned for that, we don't have the experience for that."

If you make the trek north, Redman says you should not slam your breaks while driving on ice or snow.

"Slow yourself down and steer the car in the direction you want to go in. It may be fish tailing and moving on you, but look in the direction you want that car to go in. Again do not slam on your breaks."

Coats, gloves and blankets should be kept close, no matter what climate you intend to drive to. Redman also recommends to pack some cat litter which can build traction, helping you to get out of slick ditch.

"It might be a good idea to have a snack with you as well. Jerky or whatever your preference is there," Redman said.

Leaving early and allowing yourself plenty of time to get to the destination is also encouraged.