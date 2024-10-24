74°
Preliminary positive tuberculosis result for inmate at Dixon Correctional Institute
JACKSON - An inmate at Dixon Correctional Center received a preliminary positive test result for tuberculosis on Thursday, officials said.
According to the state Department of Corrections, the inmate received a preliminary positive result during regulatory testing. Until further testing, the inmate is being isolated and receiving treatment.
DOC said the prison is not on lockdown, but inmate transfers are suspended.
The result comes one day after Governor Landry announced that there was a federal inmate with a rare drug-resistant tuberculosis strain. In that case, the woman was an inmate at Basile and Monroe.
