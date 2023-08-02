93°
Pregnant woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NAPOLEONVILLE - State police said a pregnant woman died in a three-vehicle car crash Tuesday morning. 

Tia Gorrell, 23, of Houma was driving on LA-308 when a Jeep being driven by 38-year-old Kendall Dollar crossed the center line, side-swiped a truck, and hit Gorrell's vehicle head-on.

Dollar was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and the driver of the truck was uninjured. Gorrell, who was pregnant, died on the scene. 

It was unclear if impairment was a factor in the crash. 

