Pregnant woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE - State police said a pregnant woman died in a three-vehicle car crash Tuesday morning.

Tia Gorrell, 23, of Houma was driving on LA-308 when a Jeep being driven by 38-year-old Kendall Dollar crossed the center line, side-swiped a truck, and hit Gorrell's vehicle head-on.

Dollar was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and the driver of the truck was uninjured. Gorrell, who was pregnant, died on the scene.

It was unclear if impairment was a factor in the crash.