Prairieville Walmart temporarily closing for cleaning

Photo: WWLTV

PRAIRIEVILLE - Starting 2 p.m. Saturday, Walmart is temporarily closing its location at 17585 Airline Hwy for deep cleaning.

The Supercenter will remain closed through Sunday, Jan. 9 and is scheduled to reopen Monday, Jan. 10 at 6 a.m.

The closure is part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, according to a release.