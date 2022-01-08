63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Prairieville Walmart temporarily closing for cleaning

Saturday, January 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
PRAIRIEVILLE - Starting 2 p.m. Saturday, Walmart is temporarily closing its location at 17585 Airline Hwy for deep cleaning.

The Supercenter will remain closed through Sunday, Jan. 9 and is scheduled to reopen Monday, Jan. 10 at 6 a.m.

The closure is part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, according to a release.

