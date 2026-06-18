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Prairieville Fire: No injuries reported after fire at Sammy's Grill; state fire marshal investigating cause

1 hour 11 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 11:27 AM June 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — No one was inside Sammy's Grill on Perkins Road when it caught fire late Wednesday night, Prairieville Fire officials said. 

Firefighters arrived at 10:04 p.m. to find the rear of the restaurant on fire. Within 45 minutes, fire crews, including members of the St. George Fire Department, were able to secure the fire. 

A total of 10 Prairiville Fire and two St. George Fire units responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Prairieville Fire officials added on Thursday.

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