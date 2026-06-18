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Prairieville Fire: No injuries reported after fire at Sammy's Grill; state fire marshal investigating cause
PRAIRIEVILLE — No one was inside Sammy's Grill on Perkins Road when it caught fire late Wednesday night, Prairieville Fire officials said.
Firefighters arrived at 10:04 p.m. to find the rear of the restaurant on fire. Within 45 minutes, fire crews, including members of the St. George Fire Department, were able to secure the fire.
A total of 10 Prairiville Fire and two St. George Fire units responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Prairieville Fire officials added on Thursday.
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