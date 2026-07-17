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Powerful 7.3 Earthquake Rocks Southern Mexico

44 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 10:57 AM July 17, 2026 in News
Source: The Storm Station
By: Dave Baker

A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off the coast of southern Mexico Friday morning, shaking communities across the region and into neighboring Guatemala. The earthquake was centered about 30 miles southwest of Aquiles Serdán, near the Pacific coast.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, millions of people likely felt the earthquake, with some areas experiencing very strong shaking. Cities including Tapachula, Huixtla, Huehuetán, Ciudad Hidalgo, and Acapetahua were among the communities closest to the strongest shaking.

There are no official reports of widespread damage or casualties yet, but emergency officials are continuing to assess the situation. The USGS says earthquakes in this part of Mexico have also been known to trigger landslides, which could create additional hazards in mountainous areas. Residents are being urged to stay alert for possible aftershocks as crews work to determine the full impact of the quake.

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