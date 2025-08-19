93°
Powerball climbs to $605M jackpot
BATON ROUGE - Are you feeling lucky? It may be the time to snag a Powerball ticket as the jackpot has climbed to $605 million.
Winners can either cash out a lump sum of $273 million or get the full amount over 30 years.
The drawing will take place Monday evening.
