Powerball climbs to $605M jackpot

Tuesday, August 19 2025
BATON ROUGE - Are you feeling lucky? It may be the time to snag a Powerball ticket as the jackpot has climbed to $605 million. 

Winners can either cash out a lump sum of $273 million or get the full amount over 30 years. 

The drawing will take place Monday evening. 

