Power returns after pole struck by vehicle on Government Street and Cloud Drive

BATON ROUGE - Over 200 people were without power after a vehicle struck a pole on Government Street and Cloud Drive.

Witnesses on the scene told WBRZ that a vehicle backed into a pole before striking another. Entergy maps show 205 people without power in the area as of 3:43 p.m.

Both Baton Rouge Police and fire officials were on scene. WBRZ reached out to both for more information.

As of 7:54 p.m., power returned to the area.