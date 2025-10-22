58°
Power returns after pole struck by vehicle on Government Street and Cloud Drive

Wednesday, October 22 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Over 200 people were without power after a vehicle struck a pole on Government Street and Cloud Drive.

Witnesses on the scene told WBRZ that a vehicle backed into a pole before striking another. Entergy maps show 205 people without power in the area as of 3:43 p.m.

Both Baton Rouge Police and fire officials were on scene. WBRZ reached out to both for more information.

As of 7:54 p.m., power returned to the area.

