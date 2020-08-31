Latest Weather Blog
Power restored to over 81,000 customers, shelter accommodations being arranged for evacuees
ALEXANDRIA - With more than 154,000 still without power in Louisiana and many evacuees still unable to access their damaged homes and neighborhoods, officials are working as quickly as they can to provide aid to those who need it.
Cleco announced Monday morning that power has been restored to over 81,000 customers, or 58 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.
And shelter accommodations have been set up in Alexandria as The Reception Center at Shrine on Airline / Zephyr Field has now closed, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.
Evacuees in need of shelter can go to the reception center to be placed in a non-congregate shelter as one becomes available.
The reception center will be open 24/7 until further notice:
Alexandria Reception Center
Alexandria MegaShelter
8125 Hwy 71 South
Alexandria, LA 71302
Open 24/7
Additional information may be obtained by texting LAShelter to 898-211 or by calling 2-1-1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal Hurricane History
-
Woman ambushed by masked man while leaving home, held at gunpoint
-
Gov Edwards to offer update on Laura relief aid and more at...
-
Hazmat incident on I-10 E near Lobdell to close interstate at 8:30...
-
Hurricane Laura evacuees in Baton Rouge hotel still not able to go...
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process