Power restored at East Iberville Elementary and High School
ST. GABRIEL — East Iberville Elementary and High School briefly lost power Wednesday morning after class was in session.
The school still did not have power earlier in the morning, Iberville Parish School District officials said.
By 11:15 a.m., the power was restored.
