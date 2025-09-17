91°
Power restored at East Iberville Elementary and High School

Wednesday, September 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — East Iberville Elementary and High School briefly lost power Wednesday morning after class was in session.

The school still did not have power earlier in the morning, Iberville Parish School District officials said.

By 11:15 a.m., the power was restored. 

