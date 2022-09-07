89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays

3 hours 33 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, September 07 2022 Sep 7, 2022 September 07, 2022 10:17 AM September 07, 2022 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo via Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.

The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed.

The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened.

Trending News

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days