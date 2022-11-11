Pothole jammed traffic on Basin Bridge Friday; I-10 East reopened after emergency repairs

WHISKEY BAY - A pothole forced police to close off an eastbound lane on the Basin Bridge early Friday afternoon, causing major delays for drivers on I-10 heading into Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police said the right, eastbound lane on the bridge near Whiskey Bay was closed off around noon after DOTD workers found the hole.

The interstate was reopened a short while later after crews made emergency repairs.