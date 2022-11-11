64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pothole jammed traffic on Basin Bridge Friday; I-10 East reopened after emergency repairs

7 hours 17 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, November 11 2022 Nov 11, 2022 November 11, 2022 12:19 PM November 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHISKEY BAY - A pothole forced police to close off an eastbound lane on the Basin Bridge early Friday afternoon, causing major delays for drivers on I-10 heading into Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police said the right, eastbound lane on the bridge near Whiskey Bay was closed off around noon after DOTD workers found the hole.

The interstate was reopened a short while later after crews made emergency repairs.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days