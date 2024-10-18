60°
Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen designated in northwest Caribbean Sea

Friday, October 18 2024
Source: The Storm Station
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen. Regardless of any further development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of Central America and southern Mexico through the weekend. The system does not pose a threat to the United States. You can get the complete, local Storm Station forecast, here

The phrase "Potential Tropical Cyclone" is a relatively new term created by the National Hurricane Center to identify disturbances that are not yet a tropical cyclone (tropical depression, storm, or hurricane). This allows the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration branches to issue watches or warnings for landfalls that are expected within 48 hours. Therefore, those living in the path are given adequate time to prepare.

As of Friday Afternoon, widespread showers and thunderstorms had become better organized across the in association with a broad area of low pressure that was gradually becoming better defined to the north of eastern Honduras. Environmental conditions remained conducive for additional development over the next day or so, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form before the system moves inland over Central America on Saturday. Interests in Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system, as tropical storm watches or warnings may be required later today. 

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

