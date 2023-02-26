70°
Portion of southbound I-55 reopened after truck is pulled from water

11 hours 53 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, February 26 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

UPDATE: State Police said all recovery work was done and all lanes were reopened at 8:40 p.m.

MANCHAC, La. -- Southbound Interstate 55 at Manchac will be closed for at least eight hours as crews work to recover an 18-wheeler from the water below.

Traffic will be allowed to exit the interstate, travel on the low road and enter I-55 south at Ruddock, State Police Troop B said.

