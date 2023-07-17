Portion of Perkins Road blocked due to fallen tree

92°
BATON ROUGE - Part of Perkins Road was blocked off late Monday morning after a large tree fell onto the roadway.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced around 11 a.m. that Perkins was closed at Reymond Avenue, just north of the I-10 overpass. 

Crews are currently on the scene clearing the roadway. 

