Port Vincent home a total loss after Thursday fire, firefighter carried off on stretcher

5 hours 12 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, June 05 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT VINCENT - A Port Vincent home was destroyed in a fire and at least one firefighter was injured while trying to combat the flames. 

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 posted pictures of the fire that happened along Cove Lane on Thursday afternoon. 

The scene was under control as of 2:20 p.m., the district said. The home was considered a total loss. A firefighter was carried off on a stretcher from the action. No information on their condition or other injuries have been released. 

The Galvez-Lake, St. Amant and Ascension Parish 7th District Fire Departments, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 and 9 and the Port Vincent Police Department also responded. 

