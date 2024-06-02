Port Allen man killed after veering off Slaughter highway, hitting culvert Friday night

SLAUGHTER - A man from Port Allen was killed after his vehicle ran off the road, into a ditch and hit a culvert on Friday night.

State Police said the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Damon Bernard, was traveling along LA-958 near LA-959 in Slaughter just after 10 p.m. Officials said his truck veered off the left side of the road, went into the ditch and hit the culvert.

Troopers said Bernard was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He died at the scene.

No more information about the crash was immediately available.