Port Allen issues zero tolerance policy on juvenile curfew

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Police Department issued a statement saying they plan to strictly enforce juvenile curfew violations beginning Thursday.

For all individuals under 17, the rules state they must be off public streets and in their homes between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12 p.m. through 6 a.m. Friday through Sunday unless accompanies by a parent or involved in work, school or an emergency.

