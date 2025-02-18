Port Allen administrator facing criminal charges after allegedly falsifying records to run for mayor

PORT ALLEN — Port Allen's city administrator Lance Joseph is facing criminal charges after allegedly falsifying public records to run for mayor.

West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton said Joseph is being charged with filing false public records relating to his homestead exemption. The bill of information was filed earlier this month.

Clayton said evidence shows Joseph lives in Iberville Parish, and has a property tax break there as well. He said state law requires mayors to be residents of the city they wish to serve.

“The evidence would further show that Joseph took it upon himself to go register for the mayor of Port Allen which is a clear violation of Louisiana state law,” Clayton said.

If convicted, Joseph could face up to five years in prison.

Clayton said in his experience of being a prosecuting attorney he's encountered one other case like this.

“Folks just don’t do what he did. So they typically run for office in the parish where they have their homestead exemption,” Clayton said.

He said he'll sit down with Joseph and his lawyer to find a resolution.

“His conduct fell short of perfection, but it’s something that I will sit down with him and his lawyers and we’ll make sure justice is served but we’ll be fair and compassionate,” said Clayton.

Clayton's office said that Joseph is expected to turn himself in Wednesday, and his arraignment is March 11.