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Popular Kentwood barbecue restaurant left severely burned following Saturday morning fire

1 hour 36 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, May 23 2026 May 23, 2026 May 23, 2026 9:24 AM May 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD — A popular barbecue restaurant in Kentwood was left severely burned following an early Saturday morning fire. 

Officials said Hart's Bar-B-Que and Seafood caught fire around 12:30 a.m., leaving the restaurant with "much" damage. 

"Hart's Bar-B-Que has been one of Kentwood's thriving businesses for many years and supporting it was not a problem, because everyone loved them some Hart's Bar-B-Que and all of the foods and trimmings that came with it," Kentwood Mayor Irma Gordon wrote on social media.

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Kentwood officials ask that the public use caution in the area. 

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