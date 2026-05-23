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Popular Kentwood barbecue restaurant left severely burned following Saturday morning fire
KENTWOOD — A popular barbecue restaurant in Kentwood was left severely burned following an early Saturday morning fire.
Officials said Hart's Bar-B-Que and Seafood caught fire around 12:30 a.m., leaving the restaurant with "much" damage.
"Hart's Bar-B-Que has been one of Kentwood's thriving businesses for many years and supporting it was not a problem, because everyone loved them some Hart's Bar-B-Que and all of the foods and trimmings that came with it," Kentwood Mayor Irma Gordon wrote on social media.
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Kentwood officials ask that the public use caution in the area.
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