Popular DJ dies days after falling off Christmas float

1 hour 59 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, December 21 2021 Dec 21, 2021 December 21, 2021 5:53 PM December 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GONZALES - A River Parishes area DJ died days after falling from a float during a Christmas parade earlier this month.

Family members identified the man as Quincy "D.J. Thriller" Davis.  A growing memorial Facebook page shared memories of his life and his performances. 

Davis was on a float in the Gonzales Christmas Parade on December 12 when he fell off and hit his head.

Davis had been hospitalized since the incident almost two weeks ago.

The Christmas parade is organized by the Jambalaya Festival Association.

Davis was riding in a float with more than one level.

"Some may not realize it yet, but Quincy "D.J. Thriller" Davis is on assignment. He is bridging the gap between people from all walks of life," a family member posted on the Facebook page. 

