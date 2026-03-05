Latest Weather Blog
Pop star, Louisiana native Britney Spears arrested on DUI charges in California, reports say
VENTURA, Cali. — Pop star and Louisiana native Britney Spears was arrested by the California Highway Patrol, ABC News reports.
According to Ventura County arrest records, she was arrested early Thursday morning. Spears is slated to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4, 2026, according to the records.
TMZ has reported that she was arrested on DUI charges.
A representative for Spears issued the following statement:
"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.
Trending News
Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother of woman who was killed in hit-and-run talks about proposed bill...
-
Impacted by tariffs? Court rules that companies are entitled to refunds
-
Family members identify utility worker injured in Baton Rouge
-
Tsunami files court documents seeking protection while repaying $350K in debt
-
Southern University delays start time after campus-wide power outage
Sports Video
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...