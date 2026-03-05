Pop star, Louisiana native Britney Spears arrested on DUI charges in California, reports say

VENTURA, Cali. — Pop star and Louisiana native Britney Spears was arrested by the California Highway Patrol, ABC News reports.

According to Ventura County arrest records, she was arrested early Thursday morning. Spears is slated to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4, 2026, according to the records.

TMZ has reported that she was arrested on DUI charges.

A representative for Spears issued the following statement:

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."